Mint Covid Tracker: Chennai reports more cases than Mumbai in last two days

Maharashtra has 44,860 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Delhi with 18,543 active cases and Tamil Nadu with 16,282. Gujarat is fourth on the list with 5,336 active cases and West Bengal fifth with 4,950 cases. Out of the 133,632 active cases in India as of Wednesday morning, the top five states together have 67 percent and the top ten states account for 79 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases.