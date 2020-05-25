The number of reported coronavirus cases in India rose 11 percent over the last two days to 138,845, latest data from the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) showed. This is in line with the rate of growth in the preceding 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 4,021, rising 8 percent over the same period. This too is roughly in line with the rate of growth in the preceding 48 hours.

The death count in India has nearly doubled in the last fifteen days. The number of infections is now twice what it was thirteen days ago, and given the rate of growth in this period, could hit the 150,000-mark by Wednesday.

The continuing rise in cases poses a severe challenge for India’s strained medical capacity and overburdened health system.

Despite a much slower case doubling rate than earlier in the outbreak, new infections and deaths are now rising faster in India than in most other badly-hit countries. Among countries with death counts in four digits, India has recorded the second fastest increase in confirmed cases and fifth biggest jump in deaths over the past week. Only Brazil, now the second worst-hit country after the United States, has had a worse spike in the case tally.

At 1,635 deaths, Maharashtra has the highest toll in the country so far due to covid-19, followed by Gujarat (858), Madhya Pradesh (290), West Bengal (272) and Delhi (261). These five states have recorded 82 percent of all covid-related deaths in India so far. In the past seven days, deaths have surged the most in Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in percentage terms.

The case fatality rates vary widely. In West Bengal, 7.4 percent of those who tested positive for coronavirus have died - the worst fatality rate. Gujarat is next with 6.1 percent deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 4.4 percent. India’s case fatality rate is now 2.9%. Among all states, the case fatality rates are the lowest in Kerala (0.5%), Bihar (0.5%), and Odisha (0.5%).

It is worth noting that data quality on cases and deaths vary across countries and regions because of factors such as differences in testing standards, and in protocols being followed for recording covid-related deaths.

Maharashtra now has 33,996 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu with 7,842 active cases and Gujarat with 6,786. Delhi is fourth on the list with 6,617 active cases and Madhya Pradesh fifth with 2,967. Out of the 77,103 active cases in India as of Monday morning, the top five states together have 75 percent and the top ten states account for 90 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases. As many as 57,720 patients have now been discharged in India.

Over the past seven days, Bihar, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have seen the highest spike in active cases among the ten states with the most cases.

Among districts, Mumbai, Chennai, Thane, Pune, and Ahmedabad have seen the biggest jump in confirmed cases in the last two days. These five districts account for 56 percent of new cases over this period, data compiled by howindialives.com last evening shows. Other districts that have seen a sharp spike over the past two days are Thiruneveli and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu and Raigarh in Maharashtra.

So far, 613 districts have had confirmed cases in the country. Most of India’s hotspots have been urban affluent districts, with richer states hit harder than the rest.

Mumbai (30,542 cases) has reported the most cases among all districts, followed by Chennai (10,576) in Tamil Nadu. Ahmedabad (10,280) in Gujarat and Thane (6,488) and Pune (5,523) in Maharashtra are the other leading districts. These top five districts now account for 52 percent of confirmed cases in the country.

Indore (2,971) in Madhya Pradesh, Jaipur (1,815) in Rajasthan, Kolkata (1,714) in West Bengal, Surat (1,320) in Gujarat, and Aurangabad (1,224) in Maharashtra are the other high-burden districts which figure in the list of top ten districts. The top ten districts account for 60 percent of all the confirmed cases nationally. District-wise data for Delhi are unavailable and hence not part of this list.

The number of coronavirus infections is likely to keep increasing in the coming days, as India ramps up its testing. According to the Indian Council for Medical Research, over 30.3 lakh samples have been tested so far, with 90,170 tested in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus case count has crossed 5.4 million, with over 345,000 deaths, and 2.1 million recoveries.

