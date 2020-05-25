Maharashtra now has 33,996 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu with 7,842 active cases and Gujarat with 6,786. Delhi is fourth on the list with 6,617 active cases and Madhya Pradesh fifth with 2,967. Out of the 77,103 active cases in India as of Monday morning, the top five states together have 75 percent and the top ten states account for 90 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases. As many as 57,720 patients have now been discharged in India.