Mint Covid Tracker: Deaths in Delhi jump nearly 90% in a week, cross 500

Maharashtra has 37,543 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Delhi with 11,565 and Tamil Nadu with 10,141 active cases. Gujarat is fourth on the list with 5,357 active cases and West Bengal fifth with 3,141 cases. Out of the 97,581 active cases in India as of Tuesday morning, the top five states together have 69 percent and the top ten states account for 82 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases. As many as 95,527 patients have now been discharged in India.