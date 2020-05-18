Mint Covid Tracker: Deaths top 3000, cases set to reach 100,000 tomorrow

Over the past seven days, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan have seen the highest spike in cases among the ten states with most cases. These three states account for 65 percent of all the new active cases in this period. Over the same period, fatalities have surged the most in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, which account for 59 percent of all covid-related deaths in the past seven days. Active cases have risen much slower in Delhi and West Bengal than in previous weeks, and have declined in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.