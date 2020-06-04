Maharashtra has 39,944 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Delhi with 13,497 and Tamil Nadu with 11,348 active cases. Gujarat is fourth on the list with 4,766 active cases and West Bengal fifth with 3,583 cases. Out of the 106,737 active cases in India as of Thursday morning, the top five states together have 69 percent and the top ten states account for 81 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases. As many as 104,107 patients have now been discharged in India.