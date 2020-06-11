For the second straight day, Chennai has reported more new cases than Mumbai in a 48-hour period. Thane, Ahmedabad, and Pune are next in the list of districts with the biggest jump in confirmed cases in the last two days. These five districts account for 46 percent of the new cases over this period, data compiled by howindialives.com last evening shows. Other districts that have seen a sharp spike over the past two days are Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu, Gurugram in Haryana and Hyderabad in Telangana.