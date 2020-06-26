The number of reported coronavirus cases in India rose 7.5 percent over the last two days to 490,401, latest data from the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) showed. This is slightly faster than the 7.3 percent growth in the preceding 48-hour period.

The death toll has reached 15,301 after growing 5.7 percent over the last two days. This is in line with the growth in the preceding 48-hour period.

So far this week, cases have gone up 15.3 percent and deaths by 11.7 percent.

The death count in India has nearly doubled in the last sixteen days. The number of infections is now twice what it was nineteen days ago, and given the rate of growth in this period, could hit the 600,000 mark in six days.

The continuing rise in cases poses a severe challenge for India’s strained medical capacity and overburdened health system.

Over the past few weeks, new infections and deaths have been rising faster in India than in most other badly-hit countries. The country’s death toll is the eighth worst in the world. Among countries with more than 5,000 deaths, India has recorded the second biggest spike in deaths and the biggest jump in confirmed cases over the past week.

Maharashtra now has 6,931 deaths, and Delhi’s toll has risen to 2,429. Gujarat is next on the list with 1,753 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu (911), and Uttar Pradesh with 611 deaths. These five states have recorded 83 percent of all covid-related deaths in India so far. Deaths have surged the most in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Haryana in the last seven days. Gujarat’s toll has been rising much slower than other badly-hit states.

The case fatality rates vary widely. At 5.9 percent, Gujarat has the worst fatality rate, followed by Maharashtra, where 4.7 percent of those who tested positive for coronavirus have died. Madhya Pradesh is next with 4.3 percent. India’s case fatality rate is 3.1 percent. Among all states and union territories that have had deaths, the case fatality rates are the lowest in Tripura (0.1%), Assam (0.1%), and Ladakh (0.1%).

It is worth noting that data quality on cases and deaths vary across countries and regions because of factors such as differences in testing standards, and in protocols being followed for recording covid-related deaths.

Maharashtra has 63,357 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu with 30,067 active cases and Delhi with 26,586. Uttar Pradesh is fourth on the list with 6,463 active cases and Telangana is fifth with 6,446 cases. Out of the 189,463 active cases in India as of Friday morning, the top five states together have 70 percent and the top ten states account for 84 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases.

As many as 285,636 patients (58%) have now been discharged in India.

Among the ten states and union territories with the most active cases, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka have seen the highest percentage spike over the past seven days. In Telangana’s case, the jump in active cases may simply reflect a reporting effect. Telangana had seen a slowdown in testing earlier. But the number of tests went up significantly after courts intervened in the matter.

Among districts, Chennai, Thane, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune have seen the biggest jump in confirmed cases in the last two days. These five districts account for 43 percent of the new cases over this period, data compiled by howindialives.com last evening shows. Other districts that have seen a sharp spike over the past two days are Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu, Ahmedabad in Gujarat, and Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

District-wise data for Delhi are unavailable and hence not part of this list. The national capital (73,780 cases) has taken over Mumbai (70,874) in terms of the total number of cases.

View Full Image 409 districts have confirmed covid-19 deaths so far

View Full Image The highest jump in cases over the past two days





So far, at least 404 districts have had deaths in the country. Mumbai (3,993 deaths) has reported the most deaths among all districts, followed by Ahmedabad (1,388) in Gujarat, Thane (798) in Maharashtra, Chennai (695) in Tamil Nadu, and Pune (687) in Maharashtra. These five districts now account for 60 percent of deaths in the country.

Kolkata (351) in West Bengal, Solapur (250), Aurangabad (220) and Jalgaon (211) in Maharashtra, and Indore (207) in Madhya Pradesh are the other districts with the highest tolls. The top ten districts account for 70 percent of all the deaths nationally. The number of coronavirus infections is likely to keep increasing in the coming days, as India’s testing numbers continue to grow. According to the Indian Council for Medical Research, nearly 7.8 million samples have been tested so far, including 215,446 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus case count has crossed 9.5 million, more than 480,000 deaths, and more than 4.8 million recoveries (50%).

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via