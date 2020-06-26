Mint Covid Tracker: Haryana active cases slow down after recent spike

Maharashtra has 63,357 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu with 30,067 active cases and Delhi with 26,586. Uttar Pradesh is fourth on the list with 6,463 active cases and Telangana is fifth with 6,446 cases. Out of the 189,463 active cases in India as of Friday morning, the top five states together have 70 percent and the top ten states account for 84 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases.