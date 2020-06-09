Mint Covid Tracker: Haryana leads surge in cases, deaths over past week

Maharashtra has 44,384 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Delhi with 17,712 and Tamil Nadu with 15,416 active cases. Gujarat is fourth on the list with 5,309 active cases and West Bengal fifth with 4,743 cases. Out of the 129,917 active cases in India as of Tuesday morning, the top five states together have 67 percent and the top ten states account for 80 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases. As many as 129,215 patients have now been discharged in India.