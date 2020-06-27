Mint Covid Tracker: Hyderabad records 19% jump in total cases over two days

Maharashtra has 65,844 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu with 32,308 active cases and Delhi with 27,657. Uttar Pradesh is fourth on the list with 7,346 active cases and Telangana is fifth with 6,730 cases. Out of the 197,387 active cases in India as of Saturday morning, the top five states together have 70 percent and the top ten states account for 84 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases.