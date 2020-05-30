The number of reported coronavirus cases in India rose nearly 10 percent over the last two days to 173,763, latest data from the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) showed. The death toll reached 4,971, also rising 10 percent over the same period. Both numbers had risen 9 percent each in the preceding 48 hours.

So far this week, the number of cases has gone up by 25 percent (between Monday morning and Saturday morning). This is slower than the previous five days when the number of cases had grown 30 percent. The number of deaths has gone up by 24 percent since the week started. This is slightly faster than the 22 percent growth in the preceding five days.

The death count in India has nearly doubled in the last sixteen days. The number of infections is now twice what it was fourteen days ago, and given the rate of growth in this period, could hit the 200,000-mark by Tuesday.

The continuing rise in cases poses a severe challenge for India’s strained medical capacity and overburdened health system.

Despite a much slower case doubling rate than earlier in the outbreak, new infections and deaths are now rising faster in India than in most other badly-hit countries. Among countries with death counts greater than 1,000, India has recorded the second fastest increase in confirmed cases and third biggest jump in deaths over the past week. Only Brazil, the second worst-hit country after the United States, has had a worse spike in the case tally. Mexico and Russia had worse spikes than India in their death tally.

At 2,098 deaths, Maharashtra has the highest toll in the country so far due to covid-19, followed by Gujarat (960), Delhi (398), Madhya Pradesh (334), and West Bengal (302). These five states have recorded 83 percent of all covid-related deaths in India so far. In the past seven days, deaths have surged the most in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra in percentage terms.

The case fatality rates vary widely. In West Bengal, 6.3 percent of those who tested positive for coronavirus have died - the worst fatality rate. Gujarat is next with 6.2 percent deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 4.4 percent. India’s case fatality rate is now 2.9 percent. Among all states that have had deaths, the case fatality rates are the lowest in Chhattisgarh (0.2%), Assam (0.4%), and Odisha (0.4%).

It is worth noting that data quality on cases and deaths vary across countries and regions because of factors such as differences in testing standards, and in protocols being followed for recording covid-related deaths.

Maharashtra has 33,133 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Delhi with 9,142 and Tamil Nadu with 8,779 active cases. Gujarat is fourth on the list with 6,343 active cases and Madhya Pradesh fifth with 3,042 cases. Out of the 86,422 active cases in India as of Saturday morning, the top five states together have 70 percent and the top ten states account for 84 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases. As many as 82,370 patients have now been discharged in India.

Among the ten states with most active cases, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Bihar have seen the highest percentage spike over the past seven days.

Among districts, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Thane, and Pune have seen the biggest jump in confirmed cases in the last two days. These five districts account for 51 percent of new cases over this period, data compiled by howindialives.com last evening shows. Other districts that have seen a sharp spike over the past two days are Gurugram in Haryana, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, and Kolkata in West Bengal.

View Full Image Souce: MoHFW

View Full Image Source: NDMA

So far, 269 districts have had deaths in the country. Mumbai (1,173 deaths) has reported the most deaths among all districts, followed by Ahmedabad (798) in Gujarat, Pune (298) in Maharashtra, Kolkata (196) in West Bengal, and Thane (172) in Maharashtra. These five districts now account for 59 percent of deaths in the country.

Indore (125) in Madhya Pradesh, Chennai (115) in Tamil Nadu, Jaipur (88) in Rajasthan, Surat (67) in Gujarat, and Aurangabad (61) in Maharashtra are the other districts with the highest tolls. The top ten districts account for 70 percent of all the deaths nationally. District-wise data for Delhi are unavailable and hence not part of this list.

The number of coronavirus infections is likely to keep increasing in the coming days, as India ramps up its testing. According to the Indian Council for Medical Research, over 36.12 lakh samples have been tested so far, including 1.28 lakh in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus case count is now close to 6 million, with over 360,000 deaths, and more than 2.4 million recoveries.





