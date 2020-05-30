Maharashtra has 33,133 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Delhi with 9,142 and Tamil Nadu with 8,779 active cases. Gujarat is fourth on the list with 6,343 active cases and Madhya Pradesh fifth with 3,042 cases. Out of the 86,422 active cases in India as of Saturday morning, the top five states together have 70 percent and the top ten states account for 84 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases. As many as 82,370 patients have now been discharged in India.