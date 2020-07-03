Maharashtra has 77,276 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu with 41,050 active cases and Delhi with 26,304. With their recent spike in infections, Karnataka is now fourth on the list with 9,410 active cases and Telangana fifth with 9,226. Out of the 226,947 active cases in India as of Friday morning, the top five states together have 72 percent and the top ten states account for 86 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases.