Mint Covid Tracker: India takes eight days to jump from 100,000 cases to 150,000

Maharashtra now has 36,012 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu with 8,259 active cases and Delhi with 6,954. Gujarat slipped to fourth on the list with 6,767 active cases and Rajasthan fifth with 3,195. Out of the 83,004 active cases in India as of Wednesday morning, the top five states together have 74 percent and the top ten states account for 88 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases. As many as 64,426 patients have now been discharged in India.