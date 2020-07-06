Active coronavirus cases as well as related deaths have jumped the most in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh among major states in the last seven days, latest data from the ministry of health and family welfare showed. While active cases more than doubled in Karnataka during the period and deaths rose 66%, both figures rose 47% in Andhra Pradesh. Two other southern states – Telangana and Tamil Nadu – have also reported significant spread of the infection in recent days.

Overall, India has 253,287 active cases—or patients still under treatment—as of Monday morning, while 19,693 deaths have been attributed to the infection. Active cases rose 21% in the last seven days, as against 18% in the week-ago period (22 June to 29 June). The seven-day spike in deaths is 20%, compared to 24% in the preceding week. The seven-day rolling averages have been considered for these calculations since they minimize the effect of volatile and delayed reporting.

Over the past few weeks, new infections and deaths have been rising faster in India than in most other badly-hit countries. The country has the third highest number of active cases, after the United States and Brazil. The toll is the eighth highest in the world. Among high-fatality countries (more than 5,000 deaths), India has recorded the second biggest spike in deaths and the biggest in active cases over the past week.













With cases rising, India’s health facilities and workforce continue to be under severe strain. The risk of further spread is higher now as the economy has started to reopen and most public movement is allowed.

Among states, Maharashtra (8,822), Delhi (3,067), Gujarat (1,943), Tamil Nadu (1,510) and Uttar Pradesh (785) have reported the most deaths. These states together account for 82% of all covid-related deaths in India so far. However, only one of them, Tamil Nadu, has seen a bigger spike than the national average in the last seven days.

Of the 10 states with the most active cases, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the biggest percentage jumps in deaths in this period. Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana led the surge in active cases based on the seven-day rolling averages.









It is worth noting that data quality on cases and deaths vary across countries and regions because of factors such as differences in testing standards, and in protocols being followed for recording covid-related deaths. For example, the rise in cases in Telangana in the last few days may simply reflect a reporting effect—it ramped up testing after it was criticised for not testing enough.

Among states with more than 10,000 cases so far, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh have conducted the most tests per million population as per the latest data, and Uttar Pradesh and Bihar the least.

Among the 15 districts with the most number of confirmed cases, the biggest percentage spike in the last two days has been reported by Kamrup Metropolitan Area in Assam (82%), Bengaluru in Karnataka (34%) and Solapur in Maharashtra (19%). Thane, Chennai and Hyderabad reported the biggest spikes in absolute numbers of cases during this period, data compiled by howindialives.com last evening shows.

So far, at least 438 out of over 700 districts in India have had at least one covid-related death. Mumbai (4,899 deaths) has reported the most, followed by Ahmedabad (1,482) in Gujarat, Thane (1,258) in Maharashtra, Chennai (1,055) in Tamil Nadu, and Pune (900) in Maharashtra. Kolkata in West Bengal and Solapur, Aurangabad and Jalgaon in Maharashtra are the other districts with more than 250 deaths. This list does not include Delhi, where the government does not provide district-wise data. State-level data shows Delhi (3,067 deaths) has the second-worst toll after Mumbai.





View Full Image Graphic: Mint

View Full Image Graphic: Mint









The number of coronavirus infections is likely to keep increasing in the coming days, with India testing more samples per day than earlier in the outbreak. According to the Indian Council for Medical Research, nearly 10 million samples have been tested as of Sunday, compared to 8.4 million samples a week ago.

India has reported 697,413 coronavirus cases in all since the beginning of the outbreak in late January. If the pace of increase in cases since mid-June sustains, India can hit the 1,000,000 mark in 11 days’ time.

Out of all cases confirmed so far in India, 61%, or 424,432, had been discharged by Wednesday, as compared to 48% a month ago. India’s case fatality rate—2.8 deaths per 100 infections— is lower than the global average of 4.7% at the moment.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus case count has crossed 11.4 million, with more than 534,000 deaths, and more than 6.1 million recoveries (54%).

