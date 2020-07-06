So far, at least 438 out of over 700 districts in India have had at least one covid-related death. Mumbai (4,899 deaths) has reported the most, followed by Ahmedabad (1,482) in Gujarat, Thane (1,258) in Maharashtra, Chennai (1,055) in Tamil Nadu, and Pune (900) in Maharashtra. Kolkata in West Bengal and Solapur, Aurangabad and Jalgaon in Maharashtra are the other districts with more than 250 deaths. This list does not include Delhi, where the government does not provide district-wise data. State-level data shows Delhi (3,067 deaths) has the second-worst toll after Mumbai.