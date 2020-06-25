Mint Covid Tracker: Karnataka reports biggest surge in deaths over past week

Maharashtra has 62,369 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu with 28,839 active cases and Delhi with 26,588. Uttar Pradesh is fourth on the list with 6,375 active cases and Gujarat is fifth with 6,120 cases. Out of the 186,514 active cases in India as of Thursday morning, the top five states together have 70 percent and the top ten states account for 83 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases.