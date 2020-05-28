The number of reported coronavirus cases in India rose 9 percent over the last two days to 158,333, latest data from the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) showed. This is slightly slower than the 10 percent growth in the preceding 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 4,531, rising 9 percent over the same period. This is slightly faster than the 8 percent growth in the preceding 48 hours.

So far this week, the number of cases has gone up by 14 percent (between Monday morning and Thursday morning). This is slower than the previous three days when the number of cases had grown by 17 percent. The number of deaths has gone up by 13 percent since the week started. This is slightly faster than the 12 percent growth in the preceding three days.

The death count in India has nearly doubled in the last sixteen days. The number of infections is now twice what it was fourteen days ago, and given the rate of growth in this period, could hit the 200,000-mark in five days.

The continuing rise in cases poses a severe challenge for India’s strained medical capacity and overburdened health system.

Despite a much slower case doubling rate than earlier in the outbreak, new infections and deaths are now rising faster in India than in most other badly-hit countries. Among countries with death counts greater than 1,000, India has recorded the second fastest increase in confirmed cases and fourth biggest jump in deaths over the past week. Only Brazil, the second worst-hit country after the United States, has had a worse spike in the case tally.

At 1,897 deaths, Maharashtra has the highest toll in the country so far due to covid-19, followed by Gujarat (938), Madhya Pradesh (313), Delhi (303), and West Bengal (289). These five states have recorded 83 percent of all covid-related deaths in India so far. In the past seven days, deaths have surged the most in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar in percentage terms.

The case fatality rates vary widely. In West Bengal, 6.9 percent of those who tested positive for coronavirus have died - the worst fatality rate. Gujarat is next with 6.2 percent deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 4.3 percent. India’s case fatality rate is now 2.9%. Among all states that have had deaths, the case fatality rates are the lowest in Odisha (0.4%), Bihar (0.5%), and Assam (0.5%).

It is worth noting that data quality on cases and deaths vary across countries and regions because of factors such as differences in testing standards, and in protocols being followed for recording covid-related deaths.

Maharashtra has 37,133 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu with 8,503 active cases and Delhi with 7,690. Gujarat slipped to fourth on the list with 6,708 active cases and Rajasthan fifth with 3,073. Out of the 86,110 active cases in India as of Thursday morning, the top five states together have 73 percent and the top ten states account for 87 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases. As many as 67,692 patients have now been discharged in India.

Among the ten states with most active cases, Karnataka, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh have seen the highest percentage spike over the past seven days.





Among districts, Mumbai, Chennai, Thane, Pune, and Ahmedabad have seen the biggest jump in confirmed cases in the last two days. These five districts account for 40 percent of new cases over this period, data compiled by howindialives.com last evening shows. Other districts that have seen a sharp spike over the past two days are Nagaur, Dungarpur and Pali in Rajasthan.

So far, 257 districts have had deaths in the country. Mumbai (1,097 deaths) has reported the most deaths among all districts, followed by Ahmedabad (764) in Gujarat, Pune (288) in Maharashtra, Kolkata (191) in West Bengal, and Thane (166) in Maharashtra. These five districts now account for 60 percent of deaths in the country.

Indore (118) in Madhya Pradesh, Chennai (102) in Tamil Nadu, Jaipur (84) in Rajasthan, Surat (65) in Gujarat, and Aurangabad (58) in Maharashtra are the other districts with the highest tolls. The top ten districts account for 70 percent of all the deaths nationally. District-wise data for Delhi are unavailable and hence not part of this list.

The number of coronavirus infections is likely to keep increasing in the coming days, as India ramps up its testing. According to the Indian Council for Medical Research, over 33.6 lakh samples have been tested so far, including 1.2 lakh in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus case count has crossed 5.6 million, with over 355,000 deaths, and 2.3 million recoveries.

