Maharashtra has 37,133 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu with 8,503 active cases and Delhi with 7,690. Gujarat slipped to fourth on the list with 6,708 active cases and Rajasthan fifth with 3,073. Out of the 86,110 active cases in India as of Thursday morning, the top five states together have 73 percent and the top ten states account for 87 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases. As many as 67,692 patients have now been discharged in India.