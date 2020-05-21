The number of reported coronavirus cases in India rose 11 percent over the past two days to 112,359, data from the morning update of the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) showed. This is in line with the rate of growth in the previous 48 hours, when the reported case count rose to 101,139 on Tuesday.

So far this week, the number of cases has gone up by 17 percent (between Monday morning and Thursday morning). This is also in line with the rate of growth when compared to the previous three days.

After tapering last month, India’s coronavirus trajectory has picked up this month, with new infections and deaths rising faster than in most other badly-hit countries. Although India reported its first case on January 30, around 71% of India's total cases have been reported in May alone.

India’s case count has now roughly doubled in the last thirteen days. The death toll from covid-19 as of Thursday morning was 3,435, roughly double what it was fifteen days ago.

At this rate of growth, the number of cases could cross 150,000 in six days’ time. The continuing rise in cases poses a severe challenge for India’s strained medical capacity and overburdened health system.

At 27,589, Maharashtra leads in terms of the number of active cases, according to the health ministry update this morning. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases.

Next on the list is Tamil Nadu with 7,222 active cases, followed by Gujarat, with 6,569 patients still under treatment. Delhi is fourth on the list with 5,720 active cases and Madhya Pradesh fifth with 2,735. The top five states together account for 78 percent of the active cases nationally, and the top ten states account for 91 percent of all cases. Nationally, the active case count was 63,624 as of Thursday morning.

Over the past seven days, Bihar and Maharashtra have seen the highest spike in active cases among the ten states with the most cases, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan - both of which had reported declines last week. Over the same period, fatalities have surged the most in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, which account for 13 percent of all covid-related deaths in the past seven days. Punjab, which had 1,692 cases as of last Thursday, saw over 1,500 patients being discharged. It now only has 173 active cases.

But given the uneven testing across the country, the mere decline in daily reported cases may not necessarily imply a peak in new infections, as a new Economic and Political Weekly (EPW) research paper by two researchers from the Delhi-based Council for Social Development suggests (). They argue that an outbreak can be said to be slowing down only when the number of daily new cases falls without a similar decline in the number of daily tests being conducted.

Gujarat, for example, reported a huge spike over last weekend despite appearing to slow down over the previous week. The state government attributed the increase to a massive testing drive in Ahmedabad. The EPW study says inadequate testing can result in an underestimation of the caseload. Among high-burden states, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh have been the least effective in tracing and testing contacts, the study says.

Among top ten states with most active cases, the case fatality rates are the highest in West Bengal (8.2%), Gujarat (6%), and Madhya Pradesh (4.7%). India’s case fatality rate continues to hover around 3.1%. Among all states, the case fatality rates are the lowest in Odisha (0.6%), Kerala (0.6%), and Bihar (0.6%).

Over the past two days, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Thane, and Pune districts have seen the biggest spike in confirmed cases nationally. These five districts account for 63 percent of new cases over this period, data compiled by howindialives.com last evening shows. Other districts that have seen a sharp spike over the past two days are Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Dungarpur in Rajasthan, and Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

So far, 585 districts have had confirmed cases in the country. Mumbai (24,118 cases) has reported the most cases nationally among all districts, followed by Ahmedabad (9,216) in Gujarat. Chennai (8,225) in Tamil Nadu, Thane (4,900) in Maharashtra, and Pune (4,477) in Maharashtra are the other leading districts. These top five districts now account for 52 percent of confirmed cases in the country.

Indore (2,915) in Madhya Pradesh, Jaipur (1,630) in Rajasthan, Kolkata (1,460) in West Bengal, Surat (1,193) in Gujarat, and Jodhpur (1,145) in Rajasthan are the other high-burden districts which figure in the list of top ten districts. The top ten districts account for 60 percent of all the confirmed cases nationally. District-wise data for Delhi are unavailable and hence not part of this list.

Most of India’s hotspots so far have been urban affluent districts, with richer states hit harder than the rest.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus case count has crossed 4.9 million even as some badly hit countries begin to relax lockdown measures after several weeks.

