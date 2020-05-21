Over the past seven days, Bihar and Maharashtra have seen the highest spike in active cases among the ten states with the most cases, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan - both of which had reported declines last week. Over the same period, fatalities have surged the most in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, which account for 13 percent of all covid-related deaths in the past seven days. Punjab, which had 1,692 cases as of last Thursday, saw over 1,500 patients being discharged. It now only has 173 active cases.