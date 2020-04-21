The number of reported covid-19 cases in India rose by 19 percent over the past two days to 17,656, data from the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) published last evening showed. This is a faster rate of increase as compared to the previous 48 hours, when the reported case count rose 16 percent to 14,792.

Although India’s covid-19 trajectory has tapered slightly over the past few days, it continues to be steeper compared to Asian peers such as Japan, Indonesia, and Pakistan. Singapore, which had a much flatter curve than most other countries has seen a recent spike in a fresh wave of infections that has steepened its curve a bit. Compared to Western nations where the virus has claimed more lives, the trajectories of most Asian countries including India have been flatter so far.

India’s case count is now roughly double what it was eight days ago. This is a slower rate compared to early-April, when cases were doubling every four days. Deaths have also seen slower growth. India’s death toll from covid-19 as of last evening was 559, double what it was nine days ago.

Still, at the current rate of compounded growth, the number of cases could rise to 30,000 in the next five days. This trajectory needs to slow down further if India is to avoid getting its hospitals overwhelmed in the next few months ().

At 3,473, Maharashtra leads in terms of the number of active cases of covid-19, according to the health ministry update on Monday evening. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases.

Gujarat has the second most number of active cases (1,678), closely followed by Delhi (1,668). At 1,284 active cases, Madhya Pradesh has the fourth-highest number of active cases, followed by Rajasthan (1,281). The top five states together account for 66 percent of the active cases nationally, and the top ten states account for 91 percent of all cases. Nationally, the active case count was 14,255 as of yesterday evening. These are early days yet and the state-wise distribution could change in the coming days. Testing across states has been uneven and as testing gets ramped up, more cases could come to light in states where reported cases have been low so far.

Source: MoHFW

Source: State govt portals

Over the past two days, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan have seen the highest spike in cases. These three states account for 75 percent of all the new active cases in this period.

The number of active cases have risen from 2,791 to 3,473 in Maharashtra, from 1,136 to 1,678 in Gujarat, and from 1,035 to 1,281 in Rajasthan in this period.

Source: MoHFW

The top ten districts now account for 46 percent of confirmed cases in the country, data compiled by howindialives.com shows. And the top 50 districts account for roughly 73 percent of the cases.

So far, 417 districts have confirmed cases. Among these districts, Mumbai (3,082 cases) has reported the most number of cases nationally, followed by Ahmedabad (1,248) in Gujarat, Indore (897) in Madhya Pradesh, Pune (663) in Maharashtra and Jaipur (580) in Rajasthan. Hyderabad (450) in Telangana, New Delhi (444),Thane (409) in Maharashtra, South Delhi (320) and Chennai (308) in Tamil Nadu are the other top hotspots in the country.

Source: NDMA

Most of India’s hotspots are urban affluent districts, with richer states hit harder than the rest.

More than 2.4 million people have now been detected as covid-19 patients globally even as several parts of the world, including India, continue to be under lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes covid-19.



