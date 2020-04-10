The number of reported covid-19 cases in India rose 23 percent over the past two days to 5865, data from the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) published last evening showed. This is a slower increase compared to the previous 48 hours, when the reported case count rose 33 percent to 4789.

So far this week, the number of cases has gone up by 63 percent (between Sunday evening and Thursday evening). This is a slower increase compared to the previous four days, when confirmed cases had risen by 95 percent.

Despite the slight tapering this week, India’s trajectory continues to be steeper than Asian peers such as Singapore, Japan, and Indonesia. But it is flatter than that of the US, which has emerged as the new epicentre of the global pandemic, with the most number of active cases and deaths at the moment.

India’s case count is now roughly double what it was five days ago. At this trajectory, the number of cases could inch close to 10,000 over the next three days. If the same trajectory continues beyond that period, India’s hospitals could get overwhelmed in the next few months. India’s death toll from covid-19 stands at 169, double what it was five days ago.

At 946, Maharashtra leads in terms of the number of active cases of covid-19, according to the health ministry update on Thursday evening. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases.

Tamil Nadu has the second most number of active cases (709), closely followed by Delhi (639). At 400 active cases, Telangana has the fourth-highest number of active cases, followed closely by Uttar Pradesh (375). The top five states together account for 59 percent of the active cases nationally. Nationally, the active case count was 5,218, as of yesterday evening.

These are early days yet and the state-wise distribution could change in the coming days. Across the country, the extent of testing done by states and the number of cases that have been identified appear to be linked. This suggests that as other states ramp up testing, more cases could get reported from those states as well.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have the highest number of covid-19 cases currently

There appears to be a link between number of tests conducted and the number of confirmed cases across states

So far this week, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan have seen the highest spurt in cases. These three states account for 46 percent of all the fresh active cases this week. The number of active cases have risen from 424 to 946 in Maharashtra, from 476 to 709 in Tamil Nadu, and from 179 to 359 in Rajasthan between Sunday and Thursday evening.

So far this week, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan have seen the highest jump in cases

The top ten districts account for 40 percent of confirmed cases in the country, data compiled by howindialives.com shows. And the top 50 districts account for roughly 71 percent of the cases.

So far, 343 districts have confirmed cases. Among these districts, Mumbai (847 cases) has reported the most number of cases nationally, followed by South Delhi (307).

Indore (213) in Madhya Pradesh, Pune (202) in Maharashtra, Kasargod (163) in Kerala, Chennai (163) in Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad (162) in Telangana, Ahmedabad (142) in Gujarat, Jaipur (140) in Rajasthan and New Delhi (119) are the other top hotspots in the country.

343 districts have confirmed cases so far

More than 1.6 million people have now been detected as covid-19 patients globally even as several parts of the world, including India, have taken severe lockdown measures in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes covid-19.

Testing criteria in India were stringent so far and tests are being ramped up only now. India’s apex medical science body, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has so far held that community transmission --- or instances of covid-19 in patients who had no contact with someone who had picked it up from abroad --- were rare. But a new study by ICMR scientists suggests that community transmission may have begun and calls for more widespread testing.

It is likely that cases will continue to rise as testing expands, even if the lockdown has lowered the rate of transmission of the virus. Given the limited testing so far, it is too early to say whether India’s current trajectory will sustain, rise, or flatten in the coming days.