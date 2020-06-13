Maharashtra has 49,628 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Delhi with 22,212 active cases and Tamil Nadu with 18,284. Gujarat is fourth on the list with 5,619 active cases and West Bengal fifth with 5,587 cases. Out of the 145,779 active cases in India as of Saturday morning, the top five states together have 70 percent and the top ten states account for 81 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases.