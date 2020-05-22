Over the past seven days, Bihar, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh have seen the highest spike in active cases among the ten states with the most cases, which have 14 percent of all new covid cases in the past seven days. Over the same period, fatalities have surged the most in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, which account for 14 percent of all covid-related deaths in the past seven days. Punjab’s count has come down from 1,680 last Friday to 170 after over 1,500 patients were discharged.