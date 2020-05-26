Mint Covid Tracker: Mumbai toll crosses 1,000 - a quarter of all deaths in India

Maharashtra now has 35,186 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu with 8,233 active cases and Delhi with 7,006. Gujarat slipped to fourth on the list with 6,936 active cases and Rajasthan fifth with 3,182. Out of the 80,722 active cases in India as of Tuesday morning, the top five states together have 75 percent and the top ten states account for 89 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases. As many as 60,491 patients have now been discharged in India.