The number of reported coronavirus cases in India rose nearly 12.5 percent over the past two days to 70,756, data from the morning update of the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) showed. This is slightly higher than the rate of increase compared to the previous 48 hours, when the reported case count rose 11.7 percent to 62,939.

After tapering last month, India’s coronavirus trajectory has picked up this month, with new infections and deaths rising faster in India than in most other countries.





India’s case count has now roughly doubled since the beginning of May. This is a much slower rate compared to early-April, when cases were doubling every four days. Deaths have also seen slower rise compared to the trend in early-April but have picked up pace over the past couple of weeks. India’s death toll from covid-19 as of Monday morning was 2,293, roughly double what it was eleven days ago.

At the current rate of compounded daily growth, the number of cases could rise to 100,000 in the next six days. The continuing rise in cases pose a severe challenge for India’s strained medical capacity and overburdened health system.

At 17,747, Maharashtra leads in terms of the number of active cases, according to the health ministry update this morning. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases.

The number of active cases in the second worst-hit state, Tamil Nadu, jumped 15% in a single day to reach 5,898. The next state of the list, Gujarat, has 5,248 active cases, followed by 5,031 in Delhi and 1,817 in Madhya Pradesh. The top five states together account for 77 percent of the active cases nationally, and the top ten states account for 94 percent of all cases.

Nationally, the active case count was 46,008 as of today morning. The numbers are yet to peak and the state-wise distribution could change in the coming days as testing gets ramped up across states.

Source: MoHFW

Over the past seven days, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Punjab have seen the highest spike in cases among the top ten states with most cases. These three states account for 77 percent of all the new active cases in this period. Over the same period, fatalities have surged the most in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. These three states account for 34 percent of all covid-related deaths over the past seven days.

Among top ten states with most active cases, the case fatality rates are the highest in West Bengal (9.2%), Gujarat (6%), and Madhya Pradesh (5.8%). India’s case fatality rate now stands at 3.2%. Among all states, the case fatality rates are lowest in Tamil Nadu (0.7%), Odisha (0.7%), and Kerala (0.8%).

Over the past two days, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Thane districts have seen the biggest spike in confirmed cases nationally. These five districts account for 56 percent of new cases over this period, data compiled by howindialives.com last evening shows. Other districts that have seen a sharp spike over the past two days are Indore, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur in Tamil Nadu.

Source: MoHFW

So far, 539 districts have confirmed cases in the country. Mumbai (14,473 cases) has reported the most number of cases nationally among all districts, followed by Ahmedabad (6,086) in Gujarat. Chennai (4,378) in Tamil Nadu, Pune (2,929) in Maharashtra, and Thane (2,592) in Maharashtra are the other leading districts. These top five districts now account for 48 percent of confirmed cases in the country.

Indore (1,935) in Madhya Pradesh, Jaipur (1,233) in Rajasthan, Kolkata (1,029) in West Bengal, Surat (914) in Gujarat, and Jodhpur (911) in Rajasthan are the other high-burden districts which figure in the list of top ten districts. The top ten districts account for 57 percent of all the confirmed cases nationally. District-wise data for Delhi are unavailable and hence not part of this list.

Most of India’s hotspots so far have been urban affluent districts, with richer states hit harder than the rest.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus case count is approaching 4.2 million even as some badly hit countries begin to relax lockdown measures after over a month.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated