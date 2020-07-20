Mint Covid Tracker: Number of districts with at least 1 covid death crosses 500

So far, at least 506 out of over 700 districts in India have had at least one covid-related death. Mumbai (5,714 deaths) has reported the most, followed by Thane (2,024), Ahmedabad (1,550), Chennai (1,435), and Pune (1,387). Bengaluru in Karnataka, Kolkata in West Bengal, and Jalgaon in Maharashtra are the other districts with 400 or more deaths. This list does not include Delhi, where the government does not provide district-wise data. State-level data shows Delhi (3,628 deaths) has the second-worst toll after Mumbai.