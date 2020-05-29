Maharashtra has 38,948 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu with 8,679 active cases and Delhi with 8,470. Gujarat slipped to fourth on the list with 6,599 active cases and Madhya Pradesh fifth with 3,082 cases. Out of the 89,987 active cases in India as of Friday morning, the top five states together have 73 percent and the top ten states account for 87 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases. As many as 71,106 patients have now been discharged in India.