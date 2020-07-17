Six out of every seven districts in India have reported at least one new coronavirus case over the last 48 hours, data compiled by howindialives.com on Thursday evening showed. Out of 601 such districts, 151 reported nine or fewer new cases during this period. The highest number was reported by Pune and Thane in Maharashtra and Bengaluru in Karnataka, each of which had more than 4,000 new infections between Tuesday and Thursday evening. With this, India has crossed the grim milestone of 1 million coronavirus cases so far.