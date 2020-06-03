Mint Covid Tracker: Tamil Nadu is now the third state with 10,000 active cases

Maharashtra has 38,502 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Delhi with 12,333 and Tamil Nadu with 10,683 active cases. Gujarat is fourth on the list with 4,631 active cases and West Bengal fifth with 3,423 cases. Out of the 101,497 active cases in India as of Wednesday morning, the top five states together have 69 percent and the top ten states account for 82 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases. As many as 100,303 patients have now been discharged in India.