The number of reported coronavirus cases in India rose nearly 10 percent over the last two days to 190,535, latest data from the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) showed. The death toll reached 5,394, rising 9 percent over the same period. Both numbers had risen 10 percent each in the preceding 48 hours.

The death count in India has nearly doubled in the last seventeen days. The number of infections is now twice what it was fourteen days ago, and given the rate of growth in this period, could hit the 250,000-mark in six days.

The continuing rise in cases poses a severe challenge for India’s strained medical capacity and overburdened health system.

Despite a much slower case doubling rate than earlier in the outbreak, new infections and deaths are now rising faster in India than in most other badly-hit countries. Among countries with death counts greater than 1,000, India has recorded the second fastest increase in confirmed cases and third biggest jump in deaths over the past week. Only Brazil, the second worst-hit country after the United States, has had a worse spike in the case tally.

At 2,286 deaths, Maharashtra has the highest toll in the country so far due to covid-19, followed by Gujarat (1,038), Delhi (473), Madhya Pradesh (350), and West Bengal (317). These five states have recorded 83 percent of all covid-related deaths in India so far. In the past seven days, deaths have surged the most in Delhi, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu in percentage terms.

The case fatality rates vary widely. At 6.2 percent, Gujarat has displaced West Bengal as the state with the worst fatality rate. In West Bengal, 5.8 percent of those who tested positive for coronavirus have died. Madhya Pradesh is next with 4.3 percent. India’s case fatality rate is now 2.8 percent. Among all states that have had deaths, the case fatality rates are the lowest in Chhattisgarh (0.2%), Assam (0.3%), and Odisha (0.4%).

It is worth noting that data quality on cases and deaths vary across countries and regions because of factors such as differences in testing standards, and in protocols being followed for recording covid-related deaths.

Maharashtra has 36,040 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Delhi with 10,893 and Tamil Nadu with 9,403 active cases. Gujarat is fourth on the list with 5,822 active cases and West Bengal fifth with 3,027 cases. Out of the 93,322 active cases in India as of Monday morning, the top five states together have 70 percent and the top ten states account for 83 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases. As many as 91,819 patients have now been discharged in India.

Among the ten states with most active cases, Delhi, West Bengal, and Karnataka have seen the highest percentage spike over the past seven days.

Among districts, Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Chennai, and Ahmedabad have seen the biggest jump in confirmed cases in the last two days. These five districts account for 54 percent of new cases over this period, data compiled by howindialives.com last evening shows. Other districts that have seen a sharp spike over the past two days are Solapur and Palghar in Maharashtra, and Gurugram in Haryana.

View Full Image Source: MoHFW

View Full Image Source: NDMA

So far, 274 districts have had deaths in the country. Mumbai (1,333 deaths) has reported the most deaths among all districts, followed by Ahmedabad (842) in Gujarat, Pune (348) and Thane (227) in Maharashtra, and Kolkata (209) in West Bengal. These five districts now account for 59 percent of deaths in the country.

Chennai (132) in Tamil Nadu, Indore (131) in Madhya Pradesh, Jalgaon (92) in Maharashtra, Jaipur (91) in Rajasthan, and Solapur (79) in Maharashtra are the other districts with the highest tolls. The top ten districts account for 69 percent of all the deaths nationally. District-wise data for Delhi are unavailable and hence not part of this list.

The number of coronavirus infections is likely to keep increasing in the coming days, as India ramps up its testing. According to the Indian Council for Medical Research, over 37.37 lakh samples have been tested so far, including 1.25 lakh in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus case count is now close to 6.1 million, with over 370,000 deaths, and more than 2.6 million recoveries.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via