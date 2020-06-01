Mint Covid Tracker: Thane now fourth district in India with over 10,000 cases

Maharashtra has 36,040 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Delhi with 10,893 and Tamil Nadu with 9,403 active cases. Gujarat is fourth on the list with 5,822 active cases and West Bengal fifth with 3,027 cases. Out of the 93,322 active cases in India as of Monday morning, the top five states together have 70 percent and the top ten states account for 83 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases. As many as 91,819 patients have now been discharged in India.