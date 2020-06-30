Maharashtra has 73,313 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu with 37,334 active cases and Delhi with 26,246. With their recent spike in infections, Telangana is now fourth on the list with 9,559 active cases and Andhra Pradesh fifth with 7,479. Out of the 215,125 active cases in India as of Tuesday morning, the top five states together have 72 percent and the top ten states account for 85 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases.