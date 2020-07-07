Mint Covid Tracker: Virus spreading fast in Assam, active cases up 53% in a week

The coronavirus is spreading at a fast pace in Assam, the latest entrant to the list of 10 states with the most active cases. The state has seen a 53% surge in the number of coronavirus patients under treatment over the past one week, Mint calculations based on the latest health ministry data showed. The Kamrup Metropolitan district is leading the rise, with a doubling in the total number of cases in just two days.

Overall, India has 259,557 active cases as of Tuesday morning, while 20,160 deaths have been attributed to the infection. Active cases rose 20% in the last seven days, as against 19% in the week-ago period (23 June to 30 June). The seven-day spike in deaths is 20%, compared to 21% in the preceding week. The seven-day rolling averages have been considered for these calculations since they minimize the effect of volatile and delayed reporting.

Over the past few weeks, new infections and deaths have been rising faster in India than in most other badly-hit countries. The country has the third highest number of active cases, after the United States and Brazil. The toll is the eighth highest in the world. Among high-fatality countries (more than 5,000 deaths), India has recorded the second biggest spike in deaths and the biggest spike in active cases over the past week.

With cases rising, India’s health facilities and workforce continue to be under severe strain. The risk of further spread is higher now as the economy has started to reopen and most public movement is allowed.

Among states, Maharashtra (9,026), Delhi (3,115), Gujarat (1,960), Tamil Nadu (1,571) and Uttar Pradesh (809) have reported the most deaths. These states together account for 82% of all covid-related deaths in India so far. However, only two of them, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, have seen a bigger spike than the national average in the last seven days.

Of the 10 states with the most active cases, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the biggest percentage jumps in deaths in this period. Karnataka, Assam and Andhra Pradesh led the surge in active cases based on the seven-day rolling averages.

It is worth noting that data quality on cases and deaths vary across countries and regions because of factors such as differences in testing standards, and in protocols being followed for recording covid-related deaths. For example, the rise in cases in Telangana late last month may simply reflect a reporting effect—it ramped up testing after it was criticised for not testing enough.

However, Telangana remains one of the states with the fewest tests per million population. Among states with more than 10,000 cases so far, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh have conducted the most tests per million population as per the latest data, and Telangana and Bihar the least, data collected by The Hindu showed.

Among the 15 districts with the highest number of confirmed cases, the biggest percentage spike in the last two days has been reported by Kamrup Metropolitan Area in Assam (121%), Bengaluru in Karnataka (27%) and Hyderabad in Telangana (15%). Thane, Chennai and Hyderabad reported the biggest spikes in absolute numbers of cases during this period, data compiled by howindialives.com last evening shows.

So far, at least 444 out of over 700 districts in India have had at least one covid-related death. Mumbai (4,938 deaths) has reported the most, followed by Ahmedabad (1,489) in Gujarat, Thane (1,315) in Maharashtra, Chennai (1,083) in Tamil Nadu, and Pune (917) in Maharashtra. Kolkata in West Bengal and Solapur, Aurangabad and Jalgaon in Maharashtra are the other districts with more than 250 deaths. This list does not include Delhi, where the government does not provide district-wise data. State-level data shows Delhi (3,115 deaths) has the second-worst toll after Mumbai.

The number of coronavirus infections is likely to keep increasing in the coming days, with India testing more samples per day than earlier in the outbreak. According to the Indian Council for Medical Research, more than 10.2 million samples have been tested as of Monday, compared to 8.6 million samples a week ago.

India has reported 719,665 coronavirus cases in all since the beginning of the outbreak in late January. If the pace of increase in cases since mid-June sustains, India can hit the 1,000,000 mark in 10 days’ time.

Out of all cases confirmed so far in India, 61%, or 439,947, had been discharged by Tuesday, as compared to 48% a month ago. India’s case fatality rate—2.8 deaths per 100 infections—is lower than the global average of 4.6% at the moment.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus case count has crossed 11.5 million, with more than 537,000 deaths, and more than 6.2 million recoveries (54%).

