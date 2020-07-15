Mint Covid Tracker: Virus spreading fast in Assam’s Kamrup Metropolitan district

So far, at least 489 out of over 700 districts in India have had at least one covid-related death. Mumbai (5,405 deaths) has reported the most, followed by Thane (1,757), Ahmedabad (1,525), Chennai (1,296), and Pune (1,180). Kolkata in West Bengal, Bengaluru in Karnataka and Solapur, Jalgaon, and Aurangabad in Maharashtra are the other districts with more than 300 deaths. This list does not include Delhi, where the government does not provide district-wise data. State-level data shows Delhi (3,446 deaths) has the second-worst toll after Mumbai.