Mint Covid Tracker: Why Covaxin has to step up to meet India’s vaccination goals

The government’s 300 million vaccination target by August-end will require an average pace of 3.3 million shots per day, which is about 50% higher than the current pace. Already, the turnout for the second dose has increased to 74%, against 55% at the beginning of the month. This implies that almost three-fourths of those eligible for the second dose turned up to complete it. With the relaxation in the age bar, demand for vaccines is likely to increase further. For supply to keep pace, Covaxin will need to step up.

