The number of reported coronavirus cases in India rose 7.3 percent over the last two days to 456,183, latest data from the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) showed. This is slightly slower than the 7.7 percent growth in the preceding 48-hour period.

The death toll has reached 14,476 after growing 5.7 percent over the last two days. This is roughly in line with the pace of growth in the two days before that.

The death count in India has nearly doubled in the last sixteen days. The number of infections is now twice what it was nineteen days ago, and given the rate of growth in this period, could hit the 500,000-mark by Saturday.

The continuing rise in cases poses a severe challenge for India’s strained medical capacity and overburdened health system .

Over the past few weeks, new infections and deaths have been rising faster in India than in most other badly-hit countries. The country’s death toll is the eighth worst in the world. Among countries with more than 5,000 deaths, India has recorded the second biggest spike in deaths and the biggest jump in confirmed cases over the past week.

Maharashtra now has 6,531 deaths, and Delhi’s toll has risen to 2,301. Gujarat is next on the list with 1,710 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu (833), and Uttar Pradesh with 588 deaths. These five states have recorded 83 percent of all covid-related deaths in India so far. Deaths have surged the most in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana in the last seven days.

The case fatality rates vary widely. At 6 percent, Gujarat has the worst fatality rate, followed by Maharashtra, where 4.7 percent of those who tested positive for coronavirus have died. Madhya Pradesh is next with 4.3 percent. India’s case fatality rate is 3.2 percent. Among all states and union territories that have had deaths, the case fatality rates are the lowest in Tripura (0.1%), Goa (0.1%), and Ladakh (0.1%).

It is worth noting that data quality on cases and deaths vary across countries and regions because of factors such as differences in testing standards, and in protocols being followed for recording covid-related deaths.

Maharashtra has 62,848 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu with 28,431 active cases and Delhi with 24,988. Uttar Pradesh is fourth on the list with 6,189 active cases and Gujarat is fifth with 6,48 cases. Out of the 183,022 active cases in India as of Wednesday morning, the top five states together have 70 percent and the top ten states account for 83 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases.

As many as 258,684 patients (57%) have now been discharged in India.

Among the ten states and union territories with most active cases, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have seen the highest percentage spike over the past seven days. In Telangana’s case, the jump in active cases may simply reflect a reporting effect. Telangana had seen a slowdown in testing earlier. But the number of tests went up 42 percent over the past week after courts intervened in the matter.

Among districts, Chennai, Thane, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune have seen the biggest jump in confirmed cases in the last two days. These five districts account for 42 percent of the new cases over this period, data compiled by howindialives.com last evening shows. Other districts that have seen a sharp spike over the past two days are Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Palghar in Maharashtra, and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu.

District-wise data for Delhi are unavailable and hence not part of this list. The recent surge in infections in the National Capital Territory (66,602 cases) has taken it very close to Mumbai (68,406) in terms of the total number of cases. Mumbai currently has the highest case-load among Indian cities.

View Full Image 397 districts have confirmed covid-19 deaths so far.

View Full Image Chennai, Mumbai and Thane saw the highest jump in cases over the past two days.

So far, 397 districts have had deaths in the country. Mumbai (3,775 deaths) has reported the most deaths among all districts, followed by Ahmedabad (1,361) in Gujarat, Thane (739), and Pune (652) in Maharashtra, and Chennai (646) in Tamil Nadu. These five districts now account for 60 percent of deaths in the country.

Kolkata (339) in West Bengal, Solapur (229) and Aurangabad (210) in Maharashtra, Indore (202) in Madhya Pradesh, and Jalgaon (196) in Maharashtra, are the other districts with the highest tolls. The top ten districts account for 70 percent of all the deaths nationally. The number of coronavirus infections is likely to keep increasing in the coming days, as India’s testing numbers continue to grow. According to the Indian Council for Medical Research, over 7.3 million samples have been tested so far, including 215,195 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus case count has crossed 9.2 million, with close to 480,000 deaths, and more than 4.6 million recoveries (50%).

