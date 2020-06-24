Maharashtra has 62,848 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu with 28,431 active cases and Delhi with 24,988. Uttar Pradesh is fourth on the list with 6,189 active cases and Gujarat is fifth with 6,48 cases. Out of the 183,022 active cases in India as of Wednesday morning, the top five states together have 70 percent and the top ten states account for 83 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases.