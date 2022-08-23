Mint Morning Digest: Fears over Fed, tremors in Taiwan rattle markets and more

Mint Morning Digest: Fears over Fed, tremors in Taiwan rattle markets and more3 min read . 07:58 AM IST
- Read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 23 August, 2022.
Mint Morning Digest
Fears over Fed, tremors in Taiwan rattle markets
Stock markets plunged around 1.5% on Monday, erasing ₹3.9 trillion of investor wealth, as a stronger dollar, fears of hawkishness at the US Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium, and tensions over Taiwan prompted investors to sell stocks.
While the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty index fell 268 points, or 1.51%, to close at 17,490.7, the BSE Sensex fell 1.46% to close at 58,773.87. (Read more)
Bad bank links salary of CEO to market rates
The chief executive of National Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd (NARCL) will earn a total remuneration of ₹1.7 crore per annum, significantly higher than the salaries of the chief executives of some of the large state-owned banks, whose stressed loans the bad bank will be managing.
By linking the salary to market rates for someone who will lead one of India’s biggest experiments in bad loan clean-up, NARCL is making efforts to attract experienced talent. (Read more)
Faceless tax assessment scheme to show human face
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is reviewing the operation of its faceless tax assessment procedures to ensure field officers do not make aggressive tax demands and allow natural justice to take its course, a person informed about the discussions in the government said. The review follows an 11 August order by the Allahabad High Court giving instructions about instituting safeguards amid complaints over the system’s alleged over-reliance on data rather than human interaction. (Read more)
How to protect your crypto hot wallets from hackers
No one likes to lose their hard-earned money from their cryptocurrency investments, however, some unforeseen events do manage to wipe out investors' wealth from their trade wallets. One of the popular practices would be hackers luring investors into appealing offers on social media platforms making them look like clickbait in a certain cryptocurrency. Just one click, and before you know it, your money has been drained from your hot wallet. (Read more)
Delhi govt aims to deploy 18,000 EV charging points by 2024
The government of Delhi aims to deploy around 18,000 electric vehicle charging points by 2024.
According to the charging/swapping infrastructure action plan for Delhi 2022-25 released by the Department of Transport, Delhi government, the target has been set based on EV sales projections for 2024. It also said that five battery swapping docks will be considered equal to one charging point under the target. (Read more)
Trade setup for Tuesday: SGX Nifty, key things to know before stock market's opening bell today
Sensex and Nifty fell over 1% for the second straight session on Monday, dragged lower by metals and banks with global market weakness further weighing on sentiment. The BSE Sensex tumbled 872 points to close at 58,773.8. Similarly, the Nifty declined 1.5% to 17,490.7. (Read more)
Karnataka govt to place 'Unicorn' logo in Bengaluru
Regarded as the startup capital of India, Bengaluru has emerged as the city with the highest concentration of unicorns in the country. As a result, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed officials to identify a suitable place in the city to put up a Unicorn logo in Bengaluru. According to Crunchbase website, 53 Indian startups turned unicorns in 2021-22. Of them, 19 are in Bengaluru, 12 each in Mumbai, and in the National Capital Region (NCR), respectively. (Read more)
NASA's telescope captures Jupiter's 2 moons, rings, distant galaxies
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captured new images of planet Jupiter on Tuesday. The world's newest and biggest space telescope's Jupiter observations will give scientists even more clues to the planet's inner life. NASA's telescope has captured giant storms, powerful winds, auroras, and extreme temperature and pressure conditions of the largest planet in the Solar System. (Read more)
