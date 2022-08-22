Mint Morning Digest: FinMin says no proposal to charge UPI payments and more

Mint Morning Digest: FinMin says no proposal to charge UPI payments and more2 min read . 07:57 AM IST
- Read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 22 August, 2022.
Mint Morning Digest
No proposal to charge UPI payments, says FinMin
The finance ministry on Sunday said the government is not planning to charge for payments through the unified payments interface (UPI) channel, putting to rest speculation following a recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) discussion paper on digital payment charges. (Read more)
Airtel may offer 5G on higher plans
Bharti Airtel Ltd may not charge a premium for its 5G service but may offer it to users of high-priced tariff plans, Akhil Gupta, vice-chairman of parent Bharti Enterprises, said in an interview, adding that this may prompt users to upgrade to the superfast network as data consumption rises. (Read more)
Public offers worth ₹32,881 crore set to expire by the end of December
API Holdings Ltd, which runs the e-commerce platform API Holdings (PharmEasy), has decided to withdraw its plans to go public, even as public offers worth ₹32,881 crore are set to expire in the last quarter of calendar year 2022.
As many as 27 companies that had filed their draft red herring prospectus (DRHPs) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), will need to refile their initial public offering (IPO) papers if they fail to launch an IPO in four months, according to a Mint analysis. (Read more)
Trade setup for Aug 22, 2022: Things to know before stock market's Opening Bell
After showing consistent upside moves on eight straight sessions, Indian stock market slipped into sharp downside reversal on Friday. NSE Nifty dipped 198 points and closed at 17,758 whereas BSE Sensex crashed 651 points and closed at 59,646 levels. Nifty Bank index finished 670 points lower at 38,985 mark. However, mid-cap index (-1.3 per cent) fell more than the Nifty. (Read more)
No big freebies, ₹6 cr spent annually on marketing: Dolo 650 maker
A senior executive at the company that makes Dolo 650 said the only promotional goodies it gave doctors are samples of the anti-fever drug, pens, writing pads, books, masks and hand sanitizers.
In an interview, Micro Labs executive VP Jayaraj Govindaraju rejected trade union charges the firm spent ₹1,000 crore on handing out freebies to medical professionals over the last two years, saying it would have spent 2 or 3% of the annual revenue, or around ₹5-6 crore, on marketing or freebies. (Read more)
Have sufficient wheat stock, no plans to import: Govt
There is no plan to import wheat as India has sufficient stocks of the grain, the government clarified on Sunday. This comes amid speculation that the government may slash the duty on wheat imports to ease wheat prices.
India’s wheat reserves have shrunk in August to the lowest level for the month in 14 years, while wheat inflation is close to 12%, official numbers showed. (Read more)
