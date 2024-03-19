Mint emerges as undisputed leader in Budget 2024 coverage
According to SimilarWeb, Mint received an overwhelming majority of traffic compared to competitor platforms like The Economic Times and Moneycontrol. An impressive 67.66% of people searching for ‘Budget’ landed on Livemint.com
In the landscape of Indian media, Mint stands proud as a trusted source for reliable business news and insightful analysis. The award-winning business and financial daily, published by HT Media Group, has not just delivered news but always lived up to its motto: "Think Ahead. Think Growth." A prime example of this was Mint’s extensive coverage of Interim Budget 2024 which ensured its audience did not get lost in the intricacies of the major financial event but found all the answers in a single destination.