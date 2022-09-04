Mint Evening Digest: Indian economic status, Cyrus Mistry's death and More

Noida: Twin tower's builder plans to develop new housing project, says still owns '2 acres of land'

The builder of Noida's twin towers, which were razed down last month, is planning to erect another housing project at the same spot. Supertech Ltd, the company that builds the illegal twin towers in Noida Sector 93 A, wants to develop a new housing project at the same place and it will seek a refund of land cost and other expenses if authorities do not approve the plan. Read More Here.