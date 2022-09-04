Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Mint Evening Digest: Indian economic status, Cyrus Mistry's death and More

Mint Evening Digest: Indian economic status, Cyrus Mistry's death and More

The SBI's Economic Research Department predicted that India would surpass Germany in 2027 and most likely Japan by 2029 at the current rate of growth. 
3 min read . 07:32 PM ISTLivemint

  • Read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 4 September, 2022.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India may surpass Germany, Japan by 2029 to become world's 3rd largest economy: SBI report

With India surpassing the United Kingdom (UK) to become the world's 5th largest economy, a report by the State Bank of India (SBI) has foreseen that the country will outstrip two other major economies by the end of this decade. Read More Here

India's trade worries grow as exports lose steam, imports surge

A marginal contraction in exports coupled with a continuing surge in the country's import bill through the month of August has renewed concerns over India's widening trade deficit and its impact on the broader economy. Read More Here.

Zero chance of recession, hope for double-digit GDP growth: FM on Indian economy

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday exuded confidence in India's double-digit GDP growth in this financial year, saying that the nation is on a strong wicket when compared to others, and is responsive in terms of extending hand-holding to the required sections. Read More Here.

If a scheme has central share, it should be named after it: Nirmala Sitharaman

Following the remarks by Telangana Minister Harish Rao on naming schemes, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 3 September said that if a scheme has central share in it, it should be named after the Centre. Read More Here.

Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons Chairman, dies in road accident

Former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry has died in a road accident while en route from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Mistry's car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai. Read More Here

NGT orders West Bengal to pay 3,500 crore for damaging environment

National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the West Bengal government to pay 3,500 crore to make up for the harm caused to the environment. Read More Here.

Noida: Twin tower's builder plans to develop new housing project, says still owns '2 acres of land'

The builder of Noida's twin towers, which were razed down last month, is planning to erect another housing project at the same spot. Supertech Ltd, the company that builds the illegal twin towers in Noida Sector 93 A, wants to develop a new housing project at the same place and it will seek a refund of land cost and other expenses if authorities do not approve the plan. Read More Here.

Australia announces 70 vacancies for migration via investment. All you need to know

The Australian authorities have informed that one will be able to move to the country in Southern Hemisphere by the Business Innovation and Investment Program (BIIP). This program will be made available from 8 September, 2022. Read More Here.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion’s new leaks surfaced: What to expect ahead of launch

Motorola’s Edge 30 Neo is making a buzz around the country. It is expected to launch in India on September 08, 2022. Ahead of the launch, the handset’s alleged specifications have been tipped by a notable tipster. Motorola is also expected to launch its premium Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 2022 at the launch event. Read More Here.

