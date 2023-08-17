News
Mint Explainer: American Congressional delegation talks up US-India ties
Summary
- The delegates included prominent Congressmen such as Ro Khanna, an Indian-American politician from California, and Michael Waltz of Florida
An American Congressional delegation that included prominent Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna visited India for the country’s 77th Independence Day celebrations. Mint takes a closer look at the visit.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more