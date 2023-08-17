Mint Explainer: American Congressional delegation talks up US-India ties

An American Congressional delegation that included prominent Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna visited India for the country’s 77th Independence Day celebrations. Mint takes a closer look at the visit.
- The delegation began its visit to India on August 13. It included prominent Congressmen such as Ro Khanna, an Indian-American politician from California, and Michael Waltz of Florida.
- The delegation met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar. Their meetings focused largely on the state of India-US ties.
- “Well, I think the trajectory is only getting higher and going stronger and it's across so many spheres. It's in pharmaceuticals, biotech, space, maritime shipping, energy, renewable energy and liquid natural gas and of course, military and defence. So, there are many industries that have relationships coming together," Waltz said about the India-US relationship in an interview.
- Waltz also weighed in on issues such as Pakistan’s state agencies sponsoring terrorism, the fall of Afghanistan, and ongoing tensions with China.
- He also condemned attacks by pro-Khalistani groups on India’s diplomatic missions in the US. “Both the Democrat and Republican who are co-chair of the house India caucus, apart from myself and representative Ro Khanna, have condemned that violence. It's unacceptable. There's no place for it. It is just unacceptable," Waltz said in an interview.
- The delegation also met with prominent politicians from the opposition but was unable to meet Rahul Gandhi despite requesting to do so. This stirred some controversy. Some commentators raised the issue since the delegation’s meetings were to be organised by the Ministry of External Affairs.
