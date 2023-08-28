News
Mint Explainer: Coronavirus EG.5 variant and how prepared is India
Summary
- While India has reported only one case of this variant so far, authorities are concerned and have swung into action. Indian scientists have stepped up genome sequencing.
New Delhi: A fresh wave of coronavirus infections have been reported in the US, Europe and Asia, with cases attributed to the EG.5, "Eris" subvariant, a descendant of the Omicron lineage.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more