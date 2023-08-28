Mint Explainer: Coronavirus EG.5 variant and how prepared is India

What are the directions for the Indian scientists?

Given the detection of newer variants of covid-19, PK Mishra, principal secretary to prime minister Narendra Modi, chaired a high-level meeting to review the global and national covid-19 situation. The government has directed scientists to gear up for preparedness with states/UTs have been advised to monitor trends of ILI/SARI cases. They have further been advised to send sufficient samples for testing of covid-19, ramping up genome sequencing and Whole and maintain close watch on the new global variants.