News
Mint Explainer: Dissecting the Burmans' hostile takeover bid for Religare
Anirudh Laskar 8 min read 17 Oct 2023, 03:11 PM IST
Summary
- Religare’s executive chairperson Dr. Rashmi Saluja, who has been pivotal in turning around its fortunes, may be unable to prevent a hostile takeover by the owners of Dabur
The Burman family’s hostile takeover bid for Religare Enterprises Ltd. is driven by its ambition to compete with the likes of Mukesh Ambani, Ajay Piramal, Sanjiv Bajaj and Kumar Mangalam Birla in India’s financial services space.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less