Mint Explainer: Dissecting the Burmans' hostile takeover bid for Religare

When Saluja took over the reins at Religare in 2018, the group’s health insurance was small. It had a 9% market share in the standalone health insurance space and ₹1,091.61 crore in gross premiums underwritten in FY18. Five years on, through the covid crisis, Care Health Insurance underwrote premiums worth Rs. 5,141.52 crore, commanding a market share of 20% as the second-largest health insurer in India. Health insurers’ contribution to the general insurance industry has grown from 5.5% in 2018 to almost 40%, buoyed by covid fears. Under Saluja and Anuj Gulati (CEO of Care Health), Care Health Insurance has benefitted the most from this trend.